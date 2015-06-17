Luis Faus

Imperator Furiosa Speed Painting

imperator furiosa speedpaint
My first ever speedpaint. ( I normally take around 3-4 days to complete a painting on and off as I work on other stuff during the day)

30 min initial sketch and color paint.
Minimal color blending.
Done in Mangastudio.
Finished off with photoshop sharpen and a gradient.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
