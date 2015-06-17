AMB3R Creative

El Chilango

AMB3R Creative
AMB3R Creative
  • Save
El Chilango local restaurant burgers illustration apparel design park burger
Download color palette

T-shirt design we did for our friends over at Park Burger. We love making apparel for local clients, and seeing their merch around the city. This design is using our illustration full design kit.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
AMB3R Creative
AMB3R Creative

More by AMB3R Creative

View profile
    • Like