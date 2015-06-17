Jackie Tran
Spacecraft.
I'm really happy that I'm back on making mockups, since the iPhone 4S 📱

Intruducing you GoMockups, it's a collaborative effort between friends to bring the best mockups to fellow designers to present their beautiful design work.

All colors available from all around the world (😃) :

👍🏻 European Female hand
👍🏼 European Male hand
👍 Asian Male hand
👍🏾 African American Male Hand

🌎 Choose your hand : Gomockups.com

👉🏼 Follow us on Twitter

👉🏼 Behance

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
