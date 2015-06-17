Keith Davis Young

DeRossett lion tattoo
Forearm piece for my good friend @Garrett DeRossett to celebrate his birthday yesterday, as well as his upcoming brave venture to New York. Garrett recently accepted a job offer with Charity:Water and starts this month. Wishing this dude the best!

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
