Smash Hunger - WIP

Smash Hunger - WIP hungry broken break dish plate hunger smash logo design identity branding logo
An idea for a new initiative that is launching soon.
Break a plate. Feed a family.

Thoughts?

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
