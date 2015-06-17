Power BI Splash Page

Jeremy Stuart Barnes
Our design team is getting ready to close in our team website. We have done countless iterations, and now it's time to start refining and deciding on a final direction. Here's a mockup for our splash page inspiration. Hope you enjoy!

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
