Twelve South Bassjump 2 interface

Twelve South Bassjump 2 interface twelve south simple ui ux interface adobe flat illustrator icons vector
Here is the Twelve South Bassjump 2 interface I did awhile back for the Yosemite update. You should defiantly update your software if you have a Bassjump so you can check this out. And if you don't have one then definitely check one out!

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Graphic Designer Illustrator, Problem Solver.
