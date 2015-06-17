AMB3R Creative

Cut & Sew Pocket Tee

pocket tee t-shirt design custom design apparel cut sew
Cut and Sew pocket tee made for BigStuf. 7 color screen printed pocket, with a custom pantone matched dyed t-shirt, woven label, and printed neck tag. Hit us up to talk about our cut and sew options. AMB3R.COM

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
