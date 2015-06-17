Shane Moloney

Rebase.ie

Shane Moloney
Shane Moloney
  • Save
Rebase.ie logo geometric conference
Download color palette

Rebase is a design conference in Dublin

September 30th to October 2nd 2015

See www.rebase.ie for more info

TEAM:

Shane Moloney -- Front End Development
Patrick Cusack -- UI Design
Stephanie Francis -- Front End Development
Geoffrey Keating -- Content Strategy
Filip Szymczak -- QA & Testing

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Shane Moloney
Shane Moloney

More by Shane Moloney

View profile
    • Like