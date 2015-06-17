Osiris PSD template

Hi Guys!

Osiris is a minimal multi-purpose PSD template built using 1140 Bootstrap Grid System. It has a complete pages for blog, portfolio and even shop. Well-organised layered psd files, can be edit easily with proper label for each element. Consists of 4 home fullscreen styles, 4 blog pages styles, single post types and minimal shop pages.

Check out Osiris Full PSDs at http://themeforest.net/theme_previews/11769789-osiris-minimal-multipurpose-psd?url_name=osiris-minimal-multipurpose-psd.