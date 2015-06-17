Osiris PSD template

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Guys!
Osiris is a minimal multi-purpose PSD template built using 1140 Bootstrap Grid System. It has a complete pages for blog, portfolio and even shop. Well-organised layered psd files, can be edit easily with proper label for each element. Consists of 4 home fullscreen styles, 4 blog pages styles, single post types and minimal shop pages.
Check out Osiris Full PSDs at http://themeforest.net/theme_previews/11769789-osiris-minimal-multipurpose-psd?url_name=osiris-minimal-multipurpose-psd.