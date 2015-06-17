Rod Hunt

Detail from Goosebumps Film Where's The Creature? Illustration

Rod Hunt was commissioned by digital agency The Flock to illustrate 'Where's The Creature?' the online game to promote the release of Goosebumps staring Jack Black, an upcoming 2015 American comedy horror fantasy film directed by Rob Letterman, and based on the children's book series of the same name by R. L. Stine.

Rod created a hightly detailed high school Halloween dance scene that contains the residents of the town, the kids who attend the high school and their teachers, with creatures from the film dispersed and hidden amongst them. The scene was then developed as an online game.
Client: Sony Pictures
Agency: The Flock
Illustrator: Rod Hunt

