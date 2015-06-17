Jeff Pope
Ire Dribble Shot photoshop web ux design ui design
I was inspired this afternoon by a site and web app I designed back in 2012 for Indy Racing Experience, I thought it would make a good first post as I take a trip in the design time-machine!

http://indyracingexperience.com

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
