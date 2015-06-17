Photography Logo Proposal

One of the logos I recently proposed in an initial package to a new client. Her niche is fashion photography and is looking for a logo to reflect her awesome work!

I brought in her favorite flower with a peony illustration I treated with watercolor and created a custom type for "ashley" to accompany the clean style she's looking for.

This was a fun new style that I experimented on among the others bundled in the package and am excited to see where the final logo goes!