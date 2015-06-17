Apple - El Capitan

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Today I had an opportunity to get my hands on the new Mac OS, El Capitan. I should say that there is many things to solve yet but one thing is pretty exciting to me. That’s the new wait cursor. It looks playful and alive. Love it!
Anyways they still did not manage to fix iChat problems at all… I hope that they will someday.
Well, this is my first gif animation though. Comments and criticism are welcomed. Let me know what do you think or expect from the new Mac OS, El Capitan? I expected that the iChat will work better than never but.. next time! hehehe