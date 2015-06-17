finalsbrief

Joel Owen Schierloh

Finished up a fun project last night collaborating with @Ryan Fuller

We created a brief animation of each finals game for Bleacher Report.

Game 1 - https://instagram.com/p/3jrrbjDBqV/
Game 2 - https://instagram.com/p/3t3CXMjBjC/
Game 3 - https://instagram.com/p/3wqNfojBhY/
Game 4 - https://instagram.com/p/31jBuOjBph/
Game 5 - https://instagram.com/p/3-UZR8jBlI/
Game 6 - https://instagram.com/p/4CVzPZDBkG/

Jun 17, 2015
