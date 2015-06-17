Apple Watch Pantagu App

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Tic-Tac-Toe
TIE A TIE had a pleasure to be part of yet another great app from nomtasticapps. This time we developed a logo for "Pantagu" app, iOS icon and new Apple Watch icon for this amazing app.
Pantagu is an exciting, fast-paced twist on the classic game of Tic-Tac-Toe, exclusively for iOS devices and Apple Watch. Take on friends, random opponents, or the clever Pantagu AI and play up to 25 games at once! Swipe from the left or right to browse current matches, or swipe down to be taken to a match that's waiting for you to make a turn.
Get this useful app for your watch : https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/pantagu-exciting-twist-on/id966679805?mt=8
