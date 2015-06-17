Rauch Brothers

A Good Man - animatic, rough layout, final

layout design pride month gay pride lgbtq character cartoon storycorps process
A shot from "A Good Man", going from animatic to rough layout, and final layout/color.

More process from the cartoon here: https://vimeo.com/130999501

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
