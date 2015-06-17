Brad Lockhart

Deco Waterworld 1

Brad Lockhart
Deco Waterworld 1 post-apocalypse clouds sail boat humpback shark whale movie poster poster waterworld gradient illustration art deco
Detail of a Waterworld poster created for a group show that reimagines classic Sci-fi posters. Inspired by French Art Deco travel posters of the early 1900s.

Link to full poster: http://lariatcreative.com/Waterworld-Travel-Poster

