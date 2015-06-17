Stacey Sherwood

Website Project

Stacey Sherwood
Stacey Sherwood
  • Save
Website Project website web
Download color palette

The home page I recently designed for an esoteric school. Why they haven't made the new site live yet is beyond me. (The one this was meant to replace is less than appealing. :/)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Stacey Sherwood
Stacey Sherwood

More by Stacey Sherwood

View profile
    • Like