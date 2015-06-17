Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Davide Pacilio
Nucleo

Nucleo - Furniture

Davide Pacilio
Nucleo
Davide Pacilio for Nucleo
  • Save
Nucleo - Furniture oven books tv plant lamp furniture icon icons app nucleo
Download color palette

Some furniture icons that i've made the last week for Nucleo App. You can grab the whole category and a lot more here: https://nucleoapp.com/
Currently 1340 icons and still counting!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Nucleo
Nucleo

More by Nucleo

View profile
    • Like