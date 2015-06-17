William Truran

DIY Backdrop WIP

William Truran
William Truran
  • Save
DIY Backdrop WIP mural painting
Download color palette

Working on a new backdrop for my clothing brand's Warped Tour booth. Will post the final when it's done. Original art can be seen in my first post.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
William Truran
William Truran

More by William Truran

View profile
    • Like