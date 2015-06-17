Pieter van der Beek

Music Room Mural

Music Room Mural
Mic check one two. It's the Hand-to-Hand Band, live on stage playing funky and colourful tunes!
A hand painted mural in the music room of Hand to Hand Foundation's preschool in Pattaya, Thailand.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
