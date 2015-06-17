Al Boardman

Quantcast Gig rebrand

Al Boardman
Al Boardman
  • Save
Quantcast Gig rebrand dancing dance music characters animation gif
Download color palette

A series of animated dancing characters for use in a rebrand for Quantcast. Live here: http://brand.quantcast.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Al Boardman
Al Boardman

More by Al Boardman

View profile
    • Like