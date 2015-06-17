Jordan DeVries
Brave UX

Skyline Hero Visual

Jordan DeVries
Brave UX
Jordan DeVries for Brave UX
Hire Us
  • Save
Skyline Hero Visual vector gradient design illustration
Download color palette

Working on a hero visual for a company that invests in real estate tech.

Mixing the concepts of data, graphs, candlestick charts, and metrics, with a literal skyline.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Brave UX
Brave UX
Hire Us

More by Brave UX

View profile
    • Like