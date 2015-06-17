Stacey Sherwood

Dress Texturing

Right now, I'm texturing this 3D model dress using Photoshop. The model starts out white as seen on the right, but by the time I'm done with it, it will look like a blue floral cotton tank with a denim skirt and leather belt. I'm extremely picky about my texturing jobs. Every stitch, wrinkle, and fold has to look as "real" as pixels will allow.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
