Agustín Schelstraete

Olapic Analytics

Agustín Schelstraete
Agustín Schelstraete
Hire Me
  • Save
Olapic Analytics platform web summary stats ui analytics graph
Download color palette

Last month we released the new analytics section at Olapic based on the new version of our platform.

The challenge was to highlight the main data that customers demand in order to make decisions and to provide a better experience while users navigate through the page.

Feel free to share any feedback and if you like my shot contribute with a like.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Agustín Schelstraete
Agustín Schelstraete
Sr. Product Designer & Design Director
Hire Me

More by Agustín Schelstraete

View profile
    • Like