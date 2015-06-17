Olapic Analytics

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Last month we released the new analytics section at Olapic based on the new version of our platform.
The challenge was to highlight the main data that customers demand in order to make decisions and to provide a better experience while users navigate through the page.
Feel free to share any feedback and if you like my shot contribute with a like.