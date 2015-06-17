Theresa Behrens Goodall
MilesHerndon

Kid's Program Logo

Theresa Behrens Goodall
MilesHerndon
Theresa Behrens Goodall for MilesHerndon
Hire Us
  • Save
Kid's Program Logo abstract church mark identity flat vector logo branding design
Download color palette

A mark for a youth program that is part of a larger ministry organization. The marks for the other parts of the organization all incorporate the droplet shape so I utilized that here to stay consistent with the brand, while working to define this mark as it's own with bright colors and a unique shape that is reminiscent of the cross.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
MilesHerndon
MilesHerndon
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by MilesHerndon

View profile
    • Like