Plastic card for EvtoTorgInvestBank

Plastic card for EvtoTorgInvestBank evrotorg visa credit plasic bank competition card
Card design for the competition from the «EvroTorgInvestBank»
The main task — to convey the essence of the advertising message "Fast. Easy. Just "

Дизайн пластиковой карты для конкурса от «ЕвроТоргИнвестБанк». Основная задача — передать суть рекламного сообщения «Быстро. Просто. Легко».

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
