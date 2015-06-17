3 Waves Business Cards

3 Waves

This is the final version of the new 3 Waves logo. We designed these square, one-color business cards and had them letterpressed with painted edges. Don Draper said it best: "Make it simple, but significant".

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
