2 Pages Swiss Resume | Extended Pack

This 2 Pages Swiss Resume/CV Print Templates designed to make your printing experience even better with neatly designed layout, CMYK color and layer organization. This is a specially designed handcraft clean two pages swiss resume cv with reference page and cover letter.

You will test a modern style and fully designed in black and white color also ironic. In this diy resume download you will be able to create your own fully customizable resume set where you can display your education, skills, references and experience also a real and very effective cover letter. And there is A LOT of different ways to customize your resume CV.

Key Features:

Full set of resume, reference page, Portfolio and cover letter

Two pages resume print ready

White Header Style Built-in!

All Pages are A4 and US Letter Size

In-design (INDD CC + IDML) Files, Photoshop (PSD) & Microsoft Word Files (DOCX)

300 DPI CMYK Color

All pages are clean and has 0.25 inch print bleed

Very strong typography

Built-in Text and Paragraph Style

Detail Help file

Master Pages

Minimal Black & White colors

After downloading the Swiss Resume/CV Print Template you will be able to edit all text easily with Adobe Photoshop and Microsoft Word. To do that open your file with Photoshop selects the Type Tool (T) and make the modification you want to make at your Resume/CV Print Template and save the changes you want to make!

Customization Steps:

Download main file.

Install fonts (Free + Included)

Start editing.

Save file as PDF.

Print it at any printer.

But don't forget to save your original Swiss Resume/CV Print Template that you have just downloaded.

This Resume/CV Print Template has intentionally made by keeping the safe bleed line to look this Print Template amazing.

This Resume/CV has high end typography and used CMYK color 300 DPI high resolution design elements.

Font used Free, Links included in main Download.

Font used Free, Links included in main Download.

Minimum Software Requirements:

Microsoft word 2010, 2013 or 2016 for Windows and Mac

InDesign CC, CS 4, CS 5, CS 5.5 or CS 6

Any version of Photoshop CC or CS