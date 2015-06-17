Future of Work 01

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is one of the stills from a short CSS animation I created for a corporate website. Some keywords I was given in the brief were: Co-create, change, context, competitive, collaborative, on-demand staffing, goals, cooperative, global, virtual teams, location-less, influence, innovation, crowdsourcing, diversity, entrepreneur. Because it had to be animated and still be lightweight, so as not to adversely impact page load times, I used SVG and made the shapes very simple, no added textures or gradients which would’ve added to the file size. You can see the whole thing on Codepen: http://codepen.io/michellebarker/pen/JdyEeJ