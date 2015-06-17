Future of Work 01

This is one of the stills from a short CSS animation I created for a corporate website. Some keywords I was given in the brief were: Co-create, change, context, competitive, collaborative, on-demand staffing, goals, cooperative, global, virtual teams, location-less, influence, innovation, crowdsourcing, diversity, entrepreneur. Because it had to be animated and still be lightweight, so as not to adversely impact page load times, I used SVG and made the shapes very simple, no added textures or gradients which would’ve added to the file size. You can see the whole thing on Codepen: http://codepen.io/michellebarker/pen/JdyEeJ