Monospace Product Icon

Monospace Product Icon app icon product icon material design android iconography icon material minimal monospace writing
For Jack Underwood's ultra minimal writing app.

My material interpretation of a typewriter. Challenging to accomplish while keeping info density low and without relying on a 3D structure.

Check out the beta: https://plus.google.com/u/0/communities/108848211751613632777

