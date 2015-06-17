atomicvibe design lab

Wud up, G

Wud up, G biomechanical futuristic dark sci-fi black gray lettering font custom typography type g
Another peek at a self-initiated custom type and animation project I’m working on.

More to come throughout the week.

2x for detail.

The fusion of art and science.
