Matthew Anderson

Onehub Disk Image Tweaked

Matthew Anderson
Matthew Anderson
  • Save
Onehub Disk Image Tweaked onehub green disk gloss icon perspective david lanham
Download color palette

Tweaked the perspective and tried to improve the 16x16 icon. Original removable drive icon by David Lanham.

Shot 1272410501
Rebound of
Onehub Disk Image
By Matthew Anderson
View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2010
Matthew Anderson
Matthew Anderson
I design, code, and ship useful things.

More by Matthew Anderson

View profile
    • Like