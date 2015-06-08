Hello dribbble!

Jos Weber (Ephus)

Finally found some time to post a shot but let me first say, Thank you @Kalok Yeung for the invite!

These are some illustrations for a book I'm collaborating on about the possibilities of face and eye tracking in the present and short future. The illustrations are simple situations where this technology can work, for ex. multitasking, security etc.

Hope to show you more soon!

Posted on Jun 8, 2015
