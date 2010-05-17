D. Keith Robinson

Personal

D. Keith Robinson
D. Keith Robinson
  • Save
Personal
Download color palette

Just getting started on what I hope will be a really simple, easily skinnable new site. I've been needing to do a real portfolio site for a long time now and just haven't had time. I want to pull my tumblr, my photos and the occasional special features together with samples of my work, all in one place. Not sure why this stuff is so hard... :)

It used to be easy, but now I've got so many sites and outlets all over...

Posted on May 17, 2010
D. Keith Robinson
D. Keith Robinson

More by D. Keith Robinson

View profile
    • Like