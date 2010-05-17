👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Just getting started on what I hope will be a really simple, easily skinnable new site. I've been needing to do a real portfolio site for a long time now and just haven't had time. I want to pull my tumblr, my photos and the occasional special features together with samples of my work, all in one place. Not sure why this stuff is so hard... :)
It used to be easy, but now I've got so many sites and outlets all over...