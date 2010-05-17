Cameron Moll

Keynoting

Cameron Moll
Cameron Moll
  • Save
Keynoting slides keynote tvnordcond hubble
Download color palette

Slides for a presentation at LessConf later this week and then again at HOW Design Conference.

This is the first significant update to my "Good vs. Great Design" content in the four or so years I've been giving it. Excited/nervous to see how it goes.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2010
Cameron Moll
Cameron Moll

More by Cameron Moll

View profile
    • Like