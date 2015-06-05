Stefan Hiienurm

Testlio - Web Design

Testlio - Web Design
Testlio - Web Design web animation sektch sketch3 sketchapp startup colourful flat simple clean web design testing
I'm glad to announce the Testlio's new website. Testlio manages all of your mobile app testing needs so you can launch better apps your users will love.

Made with Sketch 3.

Full pixels

Here is the landing animation made with FramerJS: http://share.framerjs.com/sxil4t0531ty/

