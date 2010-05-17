David Yeiser

Take 2

Replacing the word Design with a symbolic mark. So now design is implied in the logo. There's also the handy coincidence that my name too starts with a "D."

In my thick, corporate branding guidelines I would likely specify that the color of the circle could be anything depending on the context. This would serve as a reminder that design styles come and go but great design is timeless.

Wow, you can really inject meaning into anything it seems.

Posted on May 17, 2010
