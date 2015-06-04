Kendall Plant

Backpacking

A little set of icons inspired by a recent backpacking trip to the Trinity Alps Wilderness.

And yes, the off-center Nalgene bottle in this grid drives me nuts too.

Full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/26982507/Trinity-Alps

