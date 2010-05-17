David Yeiser

Exploring Logo Ideas

I've been toying with logo ideas for Design Intellection. The blackletter is intended to represent that the design methodologies I employ are backed by hundreds of years of tradition and practice.

The word Intellection is set in Adelle Regular, and is on the bottom "supporting" the word Design since design decisions come from and are supported by thinking.

I've never been stellar at creating logos, so any thoughts or criticisms are welcomed and encouraged.

Posted on May 17, 2010
