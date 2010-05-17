Niki Brown

Transparency+Flowers+Texture

Niki Brown
Niki Brown
  • Save
Transparency+Flowers+Texture transparency green flowers red texture wtf
Download color palette

Working on something outside of my comfort zone. Trying to focus on the teensy tiny details as well... thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2010
Niki Brown
Niki Brown

More by Niki Brown

View profile
    • Like