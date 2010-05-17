Veerle Pieters

NSM Live Look

Just installed the NSM Live Look add-on for ExpressionEngine 2. Wondering why I never used this in EE 1.6. I can now preview my styled post before publishing it.

Posted on May 17, 2010
