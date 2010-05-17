Dave Simon

Stripes

Stripes colors registration error retro logo
Just fiddling around with some color ideas for my own website which is currently without design at all. Tried to fake a registration issue with a little yellow to give it a bit more "analog" feel.

Posted on May 17, 2010
