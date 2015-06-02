Daniel Beere

Docs Iteration Prototype

Docs Iteration Prototype
We learned some people, as part of their setup, view our docs on half of their screen and write code on the other. Something like so, a common setup for those working on 13” and 15” laptops.

This prototype demonstrates how our docs could be interacted with after the sidebar would become more of a dismissible menu when the screen decreases to certain breakpoint. I think this solution betters fits peoples' setup as the docs can be navigated and viewed at such screen sizes without disrupting their workflow.

The GIF is a wee bit slow and doesn’t show scrolling so attached is the prototype. This is my first @Framer prototype, thanks to @Ben Adamson for the introduction during the week (:

