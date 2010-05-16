Chris Coyier

NetNewsWire Theme

css netnewswire rss
I got sick of Google Reader so I'm trying to switch to NetNewsWire. It supports custom stylesheets and templates, but the ones it comes with kinda suck. I'm trying to make a nice one for myself that I can deal with looking at *a lot*, with good simple readability.

Posted on May 16, 2010
