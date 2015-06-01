Jonathan Dahl

Sailor Walk Animation

Sailor Walk Animation flat pipe beard walk cycle gif animation sailor walk character
A sailor walking

Made with adobe illustrator and after effects

Posted on Jun 1, 2015
