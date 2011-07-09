Trending designs to inspire you
Definitely running a little late with this dribbble. However, I figured any exposure to Evan Stremke's wonderfully curated Momentus Project is always welcome. Check out the full piece, and many other incredible submissions at: http://momentusproject.com/