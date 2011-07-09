Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
John Soat

Momentus

John Soat
John Soat
Momentus pearl harbor planes airplane evan stremke monochromatic black and white
Definitely running a little late with this dribbble. However, I figured any exposure to Evan Stremke's wonderfully curated Momentus Project is always welcome. Check out the full piece, and many other incredible submissions at: http://momentusproject.com/

John Soat
John Soat

