Blend: SAVE the DATE

Here's the little transition I did for our little SAVE the DATE

for Blend.

Thanks to @Claudio Salas and Marisa for putting this together :)

Blend is a celebration. It’s a two-day festival on October 16 & 17 in Vancouver for our creative, design and animation loving family. It’s a conference-style party with some of the most amazing doers and makers out there.

Basically, it’s like spending a weekend in Vancouver with your most inspiring and talented friends. With lots of coffee, wine, and high-fives. So...

SAVE the DATE!

October 16 & 17

Vancouver

blendfest.ca