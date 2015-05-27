Blend: SAVE the DATE

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's the little transition I did for our little SAVE the DATE
for Blend.
Thanks to @Claudio Salas and Marisa for putting this together :)
Blend is a celebration. It’s a two-day festival on October 16 & 17 in Vancouver for our creative, design and animation loving family. It’s a conference-style party with some of the most amazing doers and makers out there.
Basically, it’s like spending a weekend in Vancouver with your most inspiring and talented friends. With lots of coffee, wine, and high-fives. So...
SAVE the DATE!
October 16 & 17
Vancouver
blendfest.ca