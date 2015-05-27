Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jay Fletcher

Zendesk

Jay Fletcher
Jay Fletcher
Hire Me
  • Save
Zendesk
Zendesk
Download color palette
  1. zendesk_dribbble_j_fletcher.jpg
  2. ZENDESK_ICONS_J_FLETCHER_.jpg

Following in the footsteps of my man @Tim Boelaars, I'm pumped to team up with the folks at @Zendesk (including my long-lost Charleston pal @Bob Galmarini) on a big ol' icon set to brand their new (and legit as hell) office space.

Quite a few more in the attachment...

Posted on May 27, 2015
Jay Fletcher
Jay Fletcher
Graphic design & illustration in Charleston, SC since 2001.
Hire Me

More by Jay Fletcher

View profile
    • Like